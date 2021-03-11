Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $181.33 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018223 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,088,646 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

