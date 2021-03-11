Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.33

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.33 and traded as high as $56.32. Strattec Security shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 19,048 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

The company has a market cap of $209.27 million, a PE ratio of -208.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $423,595.80. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.