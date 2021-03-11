Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Down 75.2% in February

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the February 11th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SCNG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 67,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Strattner Financial Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About Strattner Financial Group
