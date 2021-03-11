Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Down 75.2% in February

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the February 11th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCNG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 67,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Strattner Financial Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

