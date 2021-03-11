Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.22 Million

Analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce sales of $8.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.67 million to $37.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.92 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $78.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 548,737 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.