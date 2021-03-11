Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.85

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 589647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on INN. Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,989,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

