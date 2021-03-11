Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMMCF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

