Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 85.0% in February

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 11th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several brokerages recently commented on SMLP. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 130,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,745. The company has a market cap of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
