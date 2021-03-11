Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 85.0% in February

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 11th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMLP. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 130,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,745. The company has a market cap of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.