Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,079,376. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.