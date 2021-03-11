Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys 42,916 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,366,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,551,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 428,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after acquiring an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. 19,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,638. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

