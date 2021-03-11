Summit Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. 8,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

