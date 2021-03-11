Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 590,412 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

