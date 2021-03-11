Summit Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $963,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

BLV stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.86. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

