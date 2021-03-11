Summit Wealth Group LLC Sells 12,723 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. 363,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,659,709. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

