Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 347,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 229,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 138,494.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,993,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

