Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

