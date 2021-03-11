Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in February

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the February 11th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SUHJY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 66,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

