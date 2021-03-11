Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

SU stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 528,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

