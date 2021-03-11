Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,255,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,772,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.15% of Suncor Energy worth $1,061,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 619,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

