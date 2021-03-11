Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of SNDL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 288,115,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,400,563. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

