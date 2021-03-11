Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Lowered to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of SNDL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 288,115,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,400,563. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Sundial Growers
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
