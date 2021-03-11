Sunlands Technology Group (STG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE STG opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

