Sunoco (SUN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2021 – Sunoco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Sunoco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, it will continue to generate stable cash flows. Its distribution networks, spanning across 30 states, reflect a strong business. Notably, Sunoco’s focus on reducing costs will give a boost to the bottom line. However, the partnership recently lower-than-expected fourth quarter results owing to reduced contributions from the fuel distribution & marketing business. Also, the partnership’s ability to clear a portion of long-term debt is in question since there has been concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on the business of this leading fuel distributor. Notably, Sunoco has significant exposure to debt capital.”

2/19/2021 – Sunoco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,360. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sunoco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

