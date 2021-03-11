SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SunPower stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 55,714.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $36,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

