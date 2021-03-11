Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 295.9% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.59. 39,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,124. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

