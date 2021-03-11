Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Down 98.4% in February

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SUWN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

