Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Down 98.4% in February

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SUWN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Sunwin Stevia International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile
Featured Article: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.