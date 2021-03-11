Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $335.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock worth $31,048,035 in the last ninety days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SURF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

