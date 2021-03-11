Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) shares rose 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,775,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,392,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

SURF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $366.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.43. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,048,035. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

