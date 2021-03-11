Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) & Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Head to Head Analysis

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44% Edwards Lifesciences 18.18% 29.00% 18.10%

Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Surgalign and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences 2 5 12 0 2.53

Surgalign presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.87%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $91.54, suggesting a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surgalign and Edwards Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million 0.65 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -15.31 Edwards Lifesciences $4.35 billion 11.91 $1.05 billion $1.86 44.60

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Surgalign on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; cardiac cannula devices; beating heart mitral valve repair system for the treatment of degenerative mitral valve diseases, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; arterial pressure monitoring products oximetry central venous catheters, as well as monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, which alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

