Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Mar 11th, 2021


Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

ZPTAF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

