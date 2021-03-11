Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

ZPTAF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

