Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.58. 4,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,380. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.