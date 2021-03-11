SushiSwap Market Capitalization Hits $2.32 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $18.21 or 0.00031815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and $516.80 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.13 or 0.00709612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003461 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 204,450,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.