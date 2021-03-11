suterusu Hits Market Cap of $37.07 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $37.07 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.29 or 0.00703810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003452 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,842,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

