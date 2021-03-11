SVB Leerink Cuts Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target to $25.00

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABCM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,775,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

