SVB Leerink Increases Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target to $3.00

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

Get Senseonics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.