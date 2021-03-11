SVB Leerink Increases Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target to $3.00

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.
NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.