SVB Leerink Raises MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target to $5.00

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $10,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MannKind by 1,599.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

