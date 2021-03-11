SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Head to Head Analysis

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of SVMK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SVMK has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -26.35% -29.97% -11.44% Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SVMK and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 8.69 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -33.05 Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.60 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -15.44

Alithya Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SVMK and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alithya Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

SVMK presently has a consensus target price of $27.57, suggesting a potential upside of 48.95%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. Given SVMK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SVMK is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Summary

SVMK beats Alithya Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories. Its offers SurveyMonkey CX, a customer experience (CX) and feedback solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee engagement solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. In addition, it offers GetFeedback, a CX solution designed for the salesforce ecosystem; and Usabilla, which provides voice of customer technology. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

