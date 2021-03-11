Swerve Trading Down 1.1% This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $5.15 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.28 or 0.00504212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00052538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00523118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00076848 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,754,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,224,205 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.