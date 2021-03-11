Swipe 24-Hour Volume Hits $792.79 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00006001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $303.27 million and approximately $792.79 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.00708293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

