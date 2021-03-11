Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in February

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the February 11th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SWRAY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 30,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,255. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

