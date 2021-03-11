Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $485.45 and last traded at $485.45. Approximately 217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.00.

Separately, HSBC raised Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.22.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.