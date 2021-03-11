Swiss Re AG Plans Annual Dividend of $1.12 (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.121 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

