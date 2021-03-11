Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,777 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Switch by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Switch by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

