Sylo Market Cap Hits $5.80 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 84.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Sylo has traded up 78.8% against the US dollar. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

