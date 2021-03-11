Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €127.00 ($149.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.42. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.