Symrise’s (SYIEY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley lowered Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 78,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,472. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. Symrise has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

