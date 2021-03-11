Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.75

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.75 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 168.10 ($2.20). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 533,547 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £347.85 million and a PE ratio of -34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Synairgen Company Profile (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.