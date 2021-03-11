Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report sales of $67.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.20 million and the lowest is $67.48 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $77.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.78 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.