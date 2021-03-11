Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Trading 12% Higher

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s stock price traded up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 489,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 681,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

