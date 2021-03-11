Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.23% of Synopsys worth $1,678,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS traded up $11.47 on Tuesday, reaching $229.96. 42,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

