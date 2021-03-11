Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

