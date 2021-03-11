Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, an increase of 264.8% from the February 11th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SYN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 297,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,697,215. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 377,997 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

